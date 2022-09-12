Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Finally getting hitched on October 6 in Mumbai, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Finally getting hitched on October 6 in Mumbai, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Articles
Advertisement
Finally getting hitched on October 6 in Mumbai, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Finally getting hitched on October 6 in Mumbai, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Advertisement
  • Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will wed on October 6 in Mumbai.

Finally, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s “D-day” has arrived. The wedding of the pair has long been the topic of much discussion, but not any longer. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are prepared to get hitched. The actors are prepared to celebrate their marriage with festivities in Delhi and Mumbai at the end of September and the first week of October, over 2.5 years after their wedding was originally scheduled but was postponed due to the epidemic.

Also Read

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha appear to be in love as they pose for a magazine cover.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha appear to be in love as they pose for a magazine cover.

Fans of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been waiting impatiently for...

Advertisement

Our sources claim that the pre-wedding celebrations will start on September 30 and go for three days at the Delhi Gymkhana. On October 1, there will be a Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony. On October 2, Ali and Richa will also host a wedding celebration for their wider circle of relatives and friends. The actor couple will go to Mumbai for the remaining celebrations after three days of festivities in Delhi. The pair will exchange vows in a private ceremony on October 6 in a leased bungalow in Mumbai, followed by a lavish banquet for their Bollywood friends on October 7 at the South Mumbai hotel.

Also Read

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha’s wedding itinerary; Look at their plan!
Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha’s wedding itinerary; Look at their plan!

A two-day ceremony with an intimate wedding and a lavish celebration would...

In 2020, Richa and Ali disclosed their romance and plans to wed in April of that same year. However, the Covid-19 outbreak forced a postponement. Regarding this, Richa had already remarked, “2020 has treated us badly in a number of ways. We are still very much in the grip of the pandemic, and there is no vaccine in sight. In the best interests of everyone who would come, it is only rational to postpone our celebration till the following year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story