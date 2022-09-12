Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will wed on October 6 in Mumbai.

Finally, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s “D-day” has arrived. The wedding of the pair has long been the topic of much discussion, but not any longer. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are prepared to get hitched. The actors are prepared to celebrate their marriage with festivities in Delhi and Mumbai at the end of September and the first week of October, over 2.5 years after their wedding was originally scheduled but was postponed due to the epidemic.

Our sources claim that the pre-wedding celebrations will start on September 30 and go for three days at the Delhi Gymkhana. On October 1, there will be a Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony. On October 2, Ali and Richa will also host a wedding celebration for their wider circle of relatives and friends. The actor couple will go to Mumbai for the remaining celebrations after three days of festivities in Delhi. The pair will exchange vows in a private ceremony on October 6 in a leased bungalow in Mumbai, followed by a lavish banquet for their Bollywood friends on October 7 at the South Mumbai hotel.

In 2020, Richa and Ali disclosed their romance and plans to wed in April of that same year. However, the Covid-19 outbreak forced a postponement. Regarding this, Richa had already remarked, “2020 has treated us badly in a number of ways. We are still very much in the grip of the pandemic, and there is no vaccine in sight. In the best interests of everyone who would come, it is only rational to postpone our celebration till the following year.