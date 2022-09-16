Following Ranbir Kapoor’s first appearance on film, Alia Bhatt discusses her feelings

One of Bollywood’s power couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have lately been in the news for their blockbuster film Brahmastra

Brahmastra came out last week

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress reportedly has never been secretive about her affection for Rockstar actor.

When Ranbir was 20 and she was only 9, she fell in love with him.

The Ye Jawani Hain Deewani actor revealed that he first met Alia while working as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s assistant on the shooting of an advertisement.

It’s interesting to note that the pair, along with other cast members, appeared on the Telugu game show Cash prior to the film’s release to promote it.

The 29-year-old remembered the first time she saw her husband on television while watching the show.

“When I saw Ranbir first time onscreen, I was like, ‘something is there, some connection is there. I love this person,’” the Darlings star declared.

Even though they had already met a few times, Alia revealed to the host that they were not friends. She said, “When they boarded their first trip together for Ayan Mukerji’s movie preparation, the actor and I started ‘flirting’.

According to the unversed, the couple wed on April 14 of this year in a small ceremony, and they are currently expecting their first child.