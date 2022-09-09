Graphic designer’s innovative take on the Kala Chashma trend

Anik Jain, who goes by the handle ‘anikjaindesign,’ uploaded the film on Instagram reels.

It has received over 20.5 million views as well as 1.4 million likes.

The graphic designer types the term ‘twerk’ on his screen as the video begins with Kala Chashma playing over it.

Quick Style, a Norwegian all-male dance crew, recently went viral on social media for their incredible Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. With audio from Quick Style’s viral reel, an increasing number of Instagram users are joining the Kala Chashma dance movement. People are even imitating Quick Style’s Kala Chashma choreography since the routines are so effective with the song’s excellent beats. The dancing trend’s defining motion involves one person feigning to collapse as the song begins, then falling on all fours and twerking their back to the beats.

The graphic designer types the term ‘twerk’ on his screen as the video begins with Quick Style’s version of Kala Chashma playing over it. He positions the letter in the centre, turns it to resemble a man on all fours, and then makes it twerk like the viral fad. Netizens praised Anik’s originality, calling his take on the trend “epic.” “Someone-How many times have you watched this? Me- yes,” said one user. “As creative as I one can get!! ” said another person. “You won this trend,” a third person wrote.

Check out the video below:

The dance group Quick Style first shared clips of the performance on Instagram, and it has now gone viral. The first reel, Kala Chashma, catapulted them to viral fame and even made headlines. It earned millions of views, as did their subsequent videos for songs like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Katrina Kaif were among those who praised their performance. Their choreography was unique, cool, energetic, and a lot of fun to see. Their entire wedding performance has received over 50 million views on YouTube.

