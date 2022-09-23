Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
How does Amitabh Bachchan make his granddaughter Aradhaya happier?

How does Amitabh Bachchan make his granddaughter Aradhaya happier?

Articles
Advertisement
How does Amitabh Bachchan make his granddaughter Aradhaya happier?

How does Amitabh Bachchan make his granddaughter Aradhaya happier?

Advertisement
  • On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan describes how he cheers up his granddaughter Aradhaya’s spirits whenever she is down.
  • On the show Vaishnavi Kumari, a contestant questioned him about how he finds time for his granddaughter despite having a hectic schedule.

“I am not able to spend much time with her. I leave around 7-7:30 am, she leaves for school around 8 am. She returns after 3-4pm and then she has hoework and all to complete. Her mother help her with those. I return home around 10-11pm. She is already asleep by then.”

Advertisement

He continued, “Thanks to technology, we stay connected through facetime. It is only Sundays when she is free, and if I get the time, I play with her for some time. When she gets angry or upset with me, I gift her chocolates.”

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan talks about “why he wore harem pants”
Amitabh Bachchan talks about “why he wore harem pants”

Amitabh Bachchan wore harem pants on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati....

“And, what is it that women wear in their hair? Bands. Pink is her favourite colour so I gift her pink hair bands and clips when she gets upset. She becomes happy then.”

According to NDTV, Amitabh Bachchan is eagerly anticipating the premiere of his upcoming movie Goodbye, which stars Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story