On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan describes how he cheers up his granddaughter Aradhaya’s spirits whenever she is down.

On the show Vaishnavi Kumari, a contestant questioned him about how he finds time for his granddaughter despite having a hectic schedule.

“I am not able to spend much time with her. I leave around 7-7:30 am, she leaves for school around 8 am. She returns after 3-4pm and then she has hoework and all to complete. Her mother help her with those. I return home around 10-11pm. She is already asleep by then.”

He continued, “Thanks to technology, we stay connected through facetime. It is only Sundays when she is free, and if I get the time, I play with her for some time. When she gets angry or upset with me, I gift her chocolates.”

“And, what is it that women wear in their hair? Bands. Pink is her favourite colour so I gift her pink hair bands and clips when she gets upset. She becomes happy then.”

