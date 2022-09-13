IG Sindh calls meeting to combat soaring street crimes in Karachi

IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has called a meeting to discuss the soaring street crimes in Karachi

Karachi: Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has called a meeting to discuss the soaring street crimes in the city.

The IG Sindh has directed relevant police officials, Additional Inspector-General (AIG) office in the metropolis to attend the meeting over rising street crimes.

The meeting has been called to discuss the issue of killings in the robbery incidents and street crimes while strategies will be discussed to combat the issue.

Zonal Deputy Inspector-Generals (DIGs) and DIG CIA will brief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Karachi’s current situation meanwhile details regarding the arrest of criminals and drug peddlers were also sought.

Notably, Karachiites have been braving a sharp increase in street crimes as the city has been witnessing over 200 crime cases daily.

According to the report issued by CPLC, almost 263 incidents were reported daily basis in the month of August, showing that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have failed to overcome criminal activities in the metropolis.

