Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran addresses All Pakistan Lawyers Convention organised by Supreme Court Lahore Registry Insaf Lawyers Forum here on Wednesday.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran has announced that he would start his real independence movement on Saturday to get the country rid of the imported government and corrupt rulers.

He said that Pakistan cannot make progress until the justice system is established here.

Imran maintained that the country cannot come out of the current crisis until the rule of law cannot be established, adding that the country needs supremacy of law for development and prosperity.

The country cannot be put on the track of development until the rule of law is established.

He expressed these views while addressing an All Pakistan Lawyers Convention organised by Supreme Court Lahore Registry Insaf Lawyers Forum here on Wednesday.

He stressed the lawyers’ community to join him in his real independence movement when he gives a call.

He further said that the rule of the jungle and brutality prevails in the country, vowing that they would steer the country out of the current mire.

He asserted that the economy of the country was going downwards while inflation is going upwards.

He further said that the value of the rupee has decreased by 33pc and the country and countrymen are getting poorer and poorer whereas the rulers are going richer and richer as their all stolen money is in dollars and they have their businesses and assets in foreign countries.

The rulers’ money has increased by 33pc due to the devaluation of the rupee, he claimed.

He urged the nation never to vote for those who have assets, businesses and children in foreign states.

The PTI chairman said that the imported government had pushed the country into the marsh of crisis and the country and people are confronting serious problems due to their corruption and incompetency.

He added that the farmers are protesting in Islamabad against the brutal policies of the corrupt government.

He observed that law enforcers themselves are violating the law, recalled the police excesses against the PTI leaders and workers on May 25.

Imran maintained that the 60 per cent cabinet of Shehbaz Sharif is on bail and facing corruption cases in courts of law.

He further said that the rulers are running from elections as they know that they cannot defeat the PTI in the polls.

He said that when the PTI comes to power, it would rectify laws to bring foreign investment into the country.

No country can make progress until the law is equal for everyone without any discrimination, he said.