Imran Khan decides to strengthen social media platforms

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has decided to further strengthen the party’s social media platforms, reported BOL News on Thursday.

As per details, PTI’s senior leadership was called by Imran Khan today at Bani Gala to discuss the new strategies regarding social media.

Imran Khan informed the senior leadership of PTI in regard to the new guidelines for media and organizational matters.

The discussions were held in regards to the ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches on media and the strategies were also considered to combat it.

Imran Khan opined that his speeches must reach the public by all means.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI Chief is appearing before the court today for the terrorism case against him. A terror case was registered against him for threatening the additional Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

