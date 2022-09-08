Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan decides to strengthen social media platforms

Imran Khan decides to strengthen social media platforms

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan decides to strengthen social media platforms
Advertisement
  • Imran Khan has decided to further strengthen the party’s social media platforms
  • PTI’s senior leadership was called on by Imran Khan today at Bani Gala
  • The discussions were held in regards to the ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches on media
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has decided to further strengthen the party’s social media platforms, reported BOL News on Thursday.

As per details, PTI’s senior leadership was called by Imran Khan today at Bani Gala to discuss the new strategies regarding social media.

Imran Khan informed the senior leadership of PTI in regard to the new guidelines for media and organizational matters.

The discussions were held in regards to the ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches on media and the strategies were also considered to combat it.

Imran Khan opined that his speeches must reach the public by all means.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI Chief is appearing before the court today for the terrorism case against him. A terror case was registered against him for threatening the additional Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

Also Read

IHC dismisses PTI plea for worker convention after issuance of NOC
IHC dismisses PTI plea for worker convention after issuance of NOC

The hearing of the PTI plea regarding the grant of permission for...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story