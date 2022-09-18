Interesting birthday greeting from Nora Fatehi to Maniesh Paul

After a five-year break, season 10 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa kicked off to rave reviews, and viewers couldn’t get enough of the first two episodes.

Nora Fatehi sings Maniesh Paul a birthday song in a scorching voice in the dance show’s promotional video

Audiences have been waiting excitedly for the new season because it will have amazing performances, entertainment, and glitz.

The stars are putting in extra effort to make their performances on the show the best they can be. The audience is also provided with a great deal of amusement during the show. Nora Fatehi seems to wish Maniesh Paul a happy birthday in the most recent advertisement.

Nora Fatehi sings Maniesh Paul a birthday song in a scorching voice in the dance show’s promotional video. Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit burst out laughing at her antics. As if in sync with the villainy of the 1990s, Maniesh Paul responds to her, “Jab birthday ka gaana ga hi dia hai toh cake bhi katwa do.”

See post here:

Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra are all competing in this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. These famous candidates on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be judged by a highly sought-after panel of experts. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and dancer Nora Fatehi make up the panel of judges. On September 3rd, Colors TV debuted the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.