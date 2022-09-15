Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan praises photoshoot of his son Aryan Khan
Dhruv Sehgal (Dhruv) and Mithila Palkar, while talking to the IndianExpress said that the upcoming show is “something similar, but also something different.”
Dhruv revealed: “It’s a show about how the two of them met so its actually cuter and more innocent in a way. It’s the same story told in a different format but you feel like there is some freshness to it. Also because you just hear so you can imagine more.”
He further went on to say: “It’s a narrative. It is not us looking back, it is us in that particular time”, reported IndianExpress.
“It is like a radio play. It’s not a reminiscing or telling of a story”, added Mithila.
The actor/director further explained how they were able to capture their wonderful chemistry on the screen: “We did record a few session together of course. In fact, we did record a few days together. So while you are doing it. I think both of us felt as if it is similar only. There is not much difference.”
While Palkar acknowledged that taking charge of the audio version was greatly aided by her confidence in her role.
Jab Dhruv Met Kavya is now available for streaming on Audible, among other Little Things.
