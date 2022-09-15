‘Jab Dhruv met Kavya’, the prequel to “Little Things,” is currently available on Audible

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, stars of Little Things, will reunite to bring the listeners of the film Jab Dhruv Met Kavya, an auditory prequel, to their work.

With the two characters becoming engaged, the last season of the sitcom ended on a very happy note.

No one knew what initially drew the couple together, and the show was primarily on their love story and the ups and downs in their relationship.

Dhruv Sehgal (Dhruv) and Mithila Palkar, while talking to the IndianExpress said that the upcoming show is “something similar, but also something different.”

Dhruv revealed: “It’s a show about how the two of them met so its actually cuter and more innocent in a way. It’s the same story told in a different format but you feel like there is some freshness to it. Also because you just hear so you can imagine more.”

He further went on to say: “It’s a narrative. It is not us looking back, it is us in that particular time”, reported IndianExpress.

“It is like a radio play. It’s not a reminiscing or telling of a story”, added Mithila.

The actor/director further explained how they were able to capture their wonderful chemistry on the screen: “We did record a few session together of course. In fact, we did record a few days together. So while you are doing it. I think both of us felt as if it is similar only. There is not much difference.”

While Palkar acknowledged that taking charge of the audio version was greatly aided by her confidence in her role.

Jab Dhruv Met Kavya is now available for streaming on Audible, among other Little Things.