Edition: English
Edition: English

Jacqueline Fernandez's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi accepts Rs. 3 Cr from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

  • Due to her alleged involvement in a case involving the money laundering of Rs 200 Crore, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently making headlines.
  • A significant update to the case has just occurred.
  • Leepakshi Ellawadi, her stylist, admitted to accepting Rs 3 crore from con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar after being called in for questioning in the same case.
Be aware that Jacqueline has been contacted by the Delhi Police in this regard and has also been questioned. Nora Fatehi, a dancer and actress, was also called in for questioning.

Ellawadi revealed a number of details about the relationship between the actress and Sukesh Chandrashekhar in The Times of India report. She claimed that Sukesh got in touch with her last year to ask about the brands and categories of clothing the actress preferred.

Additionally, he gave her Rs 3 crore to spend on her favourite clothing. The entire sum was used to buy Fernandez presents. According to Leepakshi Ellawadi, Jacqueline Fernandez severed all ties with Chandrashekhar following news of his arrest.

According to rumours, Jacqueline Fernandez was also dating the con artist. The ED detained Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul in connection with an alleged extortion ring operating out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Jacqueline most recently appeared in Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, and she will next be seen in Ram Setu, which also stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Akshay Kumar. The movie will debut around Diwali.

According to reports, Sukesh also met Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil while incarcerated in Tihar.

