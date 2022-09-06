Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Janice Tessa, a rising star in Lollywood, spoke out against prejudice towards people of colour in the field.
  • The Habs actress made a point of criticising the traditional method used by some directors and movie producers
  • You have every right to critique, [like] ‘I’m not acting well, I don’t have better dialogue delivery,
Janice Tessa, a rising star in Lollywood, spoke out against prejudice towards people of colour in the field.

The Habs actress made a point of criticising the traditional method used by some directors and movie producers when choosing the leading ladies for their productions. Tessa disclosed that she had experienced bullying because of her dark skin tone in a recent interview.

Tessa voiced her shock at insulting comments made regarding her skin tone in the social media comment sections. “You have every right to critique, [like] ‘I’m not acting well, I don’t have better dialogue delivery, I will try to improve myself,” she said in response to the cruel remarks.

Tessa added, “There were some people, I wouldn’t name them, but you had to have light complexion if you wanted to grab a starring role [in a production].”

Everyone has a breaking point, even Tessa, who is such a strong-headed skilled actor and least disturbed by trolls. Tessa is now being commended for standing up to the systemic colorism that permeates the Pakistani entertainment sector.

The actor who was a TikTok celebrity reflected on her experiences in the entertainment world. In Habs, Tessa portrays Zoya, the younger sister of the main character Ayesha (Ushna Shah).

Every Tuesday during prime time, ARY Digital broadcasts Habs. A-list actors Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah, as well as Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, and Imran Aslam, play the key parts in the drama series.

