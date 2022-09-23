Kajol honours and wishes her mother on her 79th birthday

Today marks the one-year birthday of seasoned actress Tanuja. She has also worked in Bollywood for 70 years.

She is better known for her roles in a number of films, including Anubhav, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi.

Chhabili, Tanuja’s debut film, came out in 1960.

She is also the mother of the actors Tanishaa Mukerji and Kajol. Kajol shared a video and wrote a sentimental letter today on her special day. She thanked her for imparting all of life’s lessons to her.

Wish of Kajol:

Kajol expressed her feelings about her mother on her Instagram account. She said,

“She’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved.. so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us. From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says “ if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most “… and I thank u everyday for making me a thinking responsible feeling adult.. u taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid. I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen.. love u to the moon and back mom. #tanuja.”

We can see a variety of movie snippets from Tanuja’s films in the video. Heart emojis were frequently used by fans in the comments.

Here is a link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol is making her digital acting debut in the Indian version of the American television series The Good Wife, which is available on Disney+ Hotstar. The teaser, which features Kajol entering the courtroom while wearing a black robe, has been made public.