Kapil Sharma’s pink outfit is lauded by Tamannaah Bhatia

Kapil Sharma is praised by Tamannaah Bhatia for wearing pink

She said that “he was in a great mood on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.”

Due to her talent and sense of style, Tamannaah Bhatia has become one of the most well-liked actors in the entertainment business.

The diva is currently preparing for her new movie, “Babli Bouncer,” in which she portrays a female bouncer. All of her fans are quite eager to see her in this avatar after the recent release of the trailer. The actress recently appeared on the sets of television’s most popular programme, “The Kapil Sharma Show,” to promote her eagerly anticipated movie, Babli Bouncer.

On her Instagram account today, Tamannaah Bhatia posted some stunning images of herself. The diva was dressed in black slacks and a checkered shirt. Tamannaah even commended Kapil Sharma’s sense of style and congratulated him for wearing a pink hoodie in the remark for these photos. For the uninitiated, Kapil had just posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in which he was sporting a pink hoodie and fashionable glasses, looking smart. In the post’s description, Kapil discussed how pink is not exclusively a feminine colour and that it can also be a cool, manly hue.

Sharing her photos, Tamannaah captioned, “Being expressive… being chic… being #BabliBouncer… isn’t this androgynous look a vibe, guys? P. S. Whoever said boys shouldn’t wear pink haven’t seen @kapilsharma in a hot pink pullover. He was a whole mood on the sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow Keep defying the usual, Kapil.”

While we’re on the subject of Babli Bouncer, it’s a coming-of-age tale with a slice-of-life humorous tone set in the actual “bouncer town” of North India, Asola Fatehpur, and Tamannaah will play Babli Bouncer in a role she’s never played before.

The Kapil Sharma Show debuted on Sony TV on September 10 and will air at 9:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays going forward.