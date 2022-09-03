Kate and Prince William ‘hiding’ from Prince Harry and Meghan

Kate and William have started hiding from Harry and Meghan.

This disclosure was made by royal authority Christopher Andersen.

They don’t want to meet one another.

According to reports, Kate Middleton and Prince William have started ducking and hiding from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prevent “awkward meet ups.”

This disclosure was made by royal authority Christopher Andersen in an interview with a magazine.

It’s going to be exciting in the coming days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe and they’re going to be playing royal hide and seek, the speaker cautioned before mentioning the prospect of a meeting between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Cambridge’s must return in time to drop off their children at school, so their meeting will just be a quick stroll in Windsor’s grounds.

The way these people are attempting to avoid one another has all the makings of an old-fashioned farce. Because everyone is concerned about the [Duke of Sussex’s planned memoir], they don’t want to meet one another. It goes without saying that Harry’s book will be full with bombshells.

