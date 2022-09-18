Khushi Kapoor shows off her Betty bangs

Khushi Kapoor is one of today’s most talked-about celebrity children.

She is poised to make her big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

It also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, all of whom are making their film debuts.

Even before she entered entertainment, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter was no less than a Bollywood diva, as she made it a point to turn heads with her amazing fashion sense whenever she appeared in public.

Sridevi’s youngest daughter has a large social media following and keeps them updated on her personal and professional life. Khushi recently took to her Instagram account and shared fresh images with her fans. The star kid looked lovely as ever in the images, dressed in a white knitted bodycon dress with a cut-out. Prada’s pink satin mini-bag was on her shoulder. Her hair was left open, and she topped off her look with glitzy makeup. Khushi also showed off her Becky bangs. In the second photo, she is seen posing with a buddy.

The Archies is a television adaption of the iconic Archie comics. Khushi will play Betty Cooper, Suhana will play Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda will play Archie Andrews. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina star in the film. In May, Zoya Akhar released a teaser video for the film as well as a first look with the ensemble cast dressed in eye-catching costumes. It takes place in 1960s India and will be available on Netflix in 2023. The Archies will be produced by Tiger Baby’s Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan. Kagti, Akhtar, and Ayesha DeVitre wrote it.

