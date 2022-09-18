Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Khushi Kapoor shows off her Betty bangs

Khushi Kapoor shows off her Betty bangs

Articles
Advertisement
Khushi Kapoor shows off her Betty bangs

Khushi Kapoor shows off her Betty bangs

Advertisement
  • Khushi Kapoor is one of today’s most talked-about celebrity children.
  • She is poised to make her big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies
  • It also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, all of whom are making their film debuts.
Advertisement

Even before she entered entertainment, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter was no less than a Bollywood diva, as she made it a point to turn heads with her amazing fashion sense whenever she appeared in public.

Also Read

Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor party together in Mumbai
Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor party together in Mumbai

Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan were spotted at a party in Mumbai...

Sridevi’s youngest daughter has a large social media following and keeps them updated on her personal and professional life. Khushi recently took to her Instagram account and shared fresh images with her fans. The star kid looked lovely as ever in the images, dressed in a white knitted bodycon dress with a cut-out. Prada’s pink satin mini-bag was on her shoulder. Her hair was left open, and she topped off her look with glitzy makeup. Khushi also showed off her Becky bangs. In the second photo, she is seen posing with a buddy.

Also Read

Khushi Kapoor looks hot in a black cut-out dress
Khushi Kapoor looks hot in a black cut-out dress

Khushi Kapoor recently posted some sexy images on Instagram, and we can't...

The Archies is a television adaption of the iconic Archie comics. Khushi will play Betty Cooper, Suhana will play Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda will play Archie Andrews. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina star in the film. In May, Zoya Akhar released a teaser video for the film as well as a first look with the ensemble cast dressed in eye-catching costumes. It takes place in 1960s India and will be available on Netflix in 2023. The Archies will be produced by Tiger Baby’s Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan. Kagti, Akhtar, and Ayesha DeVitre wrote it.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story