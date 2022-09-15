KPT to allow accommodation of cargo

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to allow de-stuffing and accommodation of cargo of the port users whose consignments have arrived at any of the private container terminals of the port and could not be transported upcountry, a statement said.

As the transportation system is severely affected and goods could not be moved to upcountry due to devastating floods, KPT has decided to help out the port users who are bearing heavy detention charges of shipping lines for not returning empty containers back within the stipulated time.

KPT will allow de-stuffing and accommodating cargo of such Container Yard (CY) containers, which have arrived at Karachi Port or any of its private container terminals on or after August 1, 2022 and could not be transported due to flood disaster.

The facility of de-stuffing could be availed on obtaining permission from the respective ship agent and customs for changing the status from CY container to Container Freight Station (CFS) container as well the delivery order is to be submitted to KPT with CFS status.

KPT being the pioneer sea port of Pakistan is always playing a vital role in providing the maximum facilities to the business community using Karachi Port. It has always been contributing its considerable share whenever any difficult situation arises in Pakistan.