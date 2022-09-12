It has been decided that Sacchin Shroff would play Taarak Mehta.

One of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen a number of actors leave and be replaced during the course of its 14-year run.

The show’s narrator and key character, Taarak Mehta, who was played by Shailesh Lodha, just left.

A few names have been floating around on social media throughout the search for its replacement. Sacchin Shroff, according to an indian source, has been chosen to replace Taarak Mehta.

Since he has been active in the field for a while, Sacchin Shroff is well-known. The official handle of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah uploaded a video on their YouTube page hinting at a new entry in Gokuldham Society. When Pinkvilla contacted the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Neela Films Productions, to check about it, they said, “We are not denying the news but the audience is definitely in for a surprise.” Asit Modi, the producer, discusses Ganeshotsav and how it is celebrated in society while expressing his prayers for everyone’s wellbeing.

Sacchin Shroff has already begun filming for his sequences in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and the episode in which he appears will premiere on Tuesday. Sacchin, the character played by Disha Vakani, has stepped into Shailesh Lodha’s shoes, although Dayaben is still absent.

Disha took a maternity leave when she was expecting her first kid, for the uninitiated. The wait for her return grew fairly long as the fans awaited her arrival. On the show, Daya’s character has been preserved via a variety of plotlines.

When Pinkvilla questioned Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu in this show, about his disappearance from the episodes, he responded, “My fans, my audience, and my well-wishers all know that I am very good at creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will find out.”