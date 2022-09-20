After attending a meeting in Jodhpur, actor Kartik Aryan was on his way back to Mumbai when he was showered with an overwhelming amount of love during his flight.

The trip ended up being more of a get-to-know-you session than anything else.

When Kartik first entered the aircraft’s cabin, his fellow passengers immediately began cheering and applauding for him. A number of the travellers complimented him on his work in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which he had recently completed.

The actor was also greeted with the same enthusiasm when he arrived at the Jodhpur airport earlier. Many of his female admirers yelled out his name, and a few of them even got the chance to dance with India’s most eligible bachelor.

The actor from Luka Chuppi went to Jodhpur for a meeting there, where a trade analyst named Komal Nahta called Kartik a doctor who was able to provide the audience with a healthy dose of joy and laughter.

According to ETimes, Kartik Aryan was flying in the economy class because the business section of that particular plane was sold out. As a result, he had no choice but to travel in the economy class because he had no other option. It came as a complete surprise to him when he was greeted with such a warm greeting on the flight.