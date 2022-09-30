Mohammad Haris to make his T20I debut against England

LAHORE: Mohammad Haris, a young wicket-keeper, will replace Mohammad Rizwan in Pakistan’s playing XI for the sixth Twenty20 international against England.

Haris will play in his first Twenty20 International today against England, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Haris will make his T20I debut today against England. He will be Pakistan’s 99th T20I player,” PCB said.

“I have always received support from my teammates”@iamharis63 is making his T20I debut tonight against England 🙌#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ILlx4ehzC8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

“I am excited to make T20I debut today. I will try my best to perform good and make my team win,” debutant Haris said.

The current score in the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is Pakistan 3-2. Today, at Gaddafi Stadium, the two teams will compete against one other in the sixth Twenty20 international.