Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Mohammad Haris to make his T20I debut against England
Mohammad Haris to make his T20I debut against England

Mohammad Haris to make his T20I debut against England

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Haris to make his T20I debut against England

Mohammad Haris to make his T20I debut against England

Advertisement
  • Mohammad Haris will play in his first Twenty20 International today against England.
  • He will replace Mohammad Rizwan in Pakistan’s playing XI for the sixth Twenty20 international.
  • The current score in the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is 3-2.
Advertisement

LAHORE: Mohammad Haris, a young wicket-keeper, will replace Mohammad Rizwan in Pakistan’s playing XI for the sixth Twenty20 international against England.

Haris will play in his first Twenty20 International today against England, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Haris will make his T20I debut today against England. He will be Pakistan’s 99th T20I player,” PCB said.

Advertisement

“I am excited to make T20I debut today. I will try my best to perform good and make my team win,” debutant Haris said.

The current score in the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is Pakistan 3-2. Today, at Gaddafi Stadium, the two teams will compete against one other in the sixth Twenty20 international.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
India and Pakistan will compete in same Asia Cup group in 2023
India and Pakistan will compete in same Asia Cup group in 2023
PAK vs NZ: Tickets on sale for 3 ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand
PAK vs NZ: Tickets on sale for 3 ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand
PAK vs NZ: New Zealand have reached 76-1 at lunch break
PAK vs NZ: New Zealand have reached 76-1 at lunch break
Ansu Fati scored in extra time to give Barcelona thrilling 4-3 victory
Ansu Fati scored in extra time to give Barcelona thrilling 4-3 victory
Matteo Berrettini won exciting three-set match over Hubert Hurkacz
Matteo Berrettini won exciting three-set match over Hubert Hurkacz
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's 408 gave New Zealand 41-run lead
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's 408 gave New Zealand 41-run lead
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story