Edition: English
Edition: English

Momin Saqib’s does hilarious mimicry

Articles
  • Momin Saqib, a British-Pakistani social media celebrity, channelled his inner Shahrukh Khan to portray the emotions of Indian followers.
  • Pakistanis’ joy at defeating India in a cricket match has no bounds.
  • Pakistani social media stars and entertainers aren’t hesitant about posting memes either, as the entire nation is cheering Team Green
Momin Saqib, a British-Pakistani social media celebrity, channelled his inner Shahrukh Khan to portray the emotions of Indian followers.

Pakistanis’ joy at defeating India in a cricket match has no bounds.

Pakistani social media stars and entertainers aren’t hesitant about posting memes either, as the entire nation is cheering Team Green’s triumph against India in the Asia Cup 2022.

In the film “Kal Ho Na Ho,” Shahrukh’s character had a certain manner that Saqib imitated. Both parties found this impersonation to be humorous. Indians and Pakistanis made the decision to lay their rivalry to rest and embraced the occasion with the loudest laughter.

For the record, India started their journey by defeating Pakistan and Hong Kong as well but when they met the Green Shirts again in the Super Four stage, they lost. The same was their fate against Sri Lanka.

