Naseeruddin Shah is preparing to take the lead in “Udal.”

India’s Muslims are going to fight back: Naseeruddin Shah
Calls for genocide could lead to civil war One of the top...
The movie is rumoured to be getting a remake in Hindi, and Naseeruddin Shah has been cast in the role that will require the most screen time in the new version.
According to rumours, Shah will take on the part of Indrans, the actor who portrayed a visually impaired man in the film, in the upcoming remake. According to the sources, “The makers are presently working on the pre-production of the film and are planning to start shooting soon. Naseeruddin Shah’s character is being well-designed and the team is in the hope that audience will like a new shade of him.”
The first iteration of Udal was presented to the public for the first time in May of this year and was met with widespread acclaim, not only from moviegoers but also from reviewers.
According to reports, Naseeruddin Shah will also appear in the film Maarrich alongside Tusshar Kapoor in a leading role.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.