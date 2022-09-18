Advertisement
Nayanthara celebrates Vignesh Shivan’s 37th birthday at Burj Khalifa

Articles
  • Today, September 18th, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan becomes 37 years old.
  • The director of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal posted a few photos from his birthday bash at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa on Instagram.
  • He celebrated with his wife Nayanthara and other family and friends.
Both of the lovers are dressed all in black, and they pose for the camera. In these recent photos, the couple can be seen to be completely infatuated with one another.

Also Read

Vignesh Shivan Shares heartfelt note on wedding day
Vignesh Shivan Shares heartfelt note on wedding day

Vignesh Shivn is an Indian film director, film producer, actor and lyricist...

He uploaded the pictures on a photo sharing app and captioned them, “A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family…
Awesome surprise by my wife…my thangam…a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people with me! Can’t get better and more special than this 🙂 Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life!”.

Additionally, Vignesh Shivan and the crew recently watched Connect, an upcoming project of his. On Twitter, he posted a photo of himself, Nayanthara, and the rest of the group with the caption, “We made it!” “Thank U @Ashwin_saravana for an extraordinary horror movie… We know u r good at it but u jus meratified us more than expected kudos to U & ur stunning team Very good performances #LadySuperStar #Nayanthara #SathyaRaj sir @AnupamPKher & the entire cast #HappyOnam indeed.”

Vignesh Shivan can’t stop smiling and can’t take his focus away from ladylove Nayanthara
Vignesh Shivan can’t stop smiling and can’t take his focus away from ladylove Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan is an Indian film director, film producer, actor, and lyricist...

Nayanthara has upcoming roles in Atlee’s Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and GodFather opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi, as well as Gold alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan will direct Valimai’s Ajith Kumar in a new film that has been given the working title AK62.

Next Story