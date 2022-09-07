Pennsylvania woman snorkelling in the Bahamas killed by a shark

A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in the Bahamas.

58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania died after attack near Green Cay.

Majority of shark attacks in Caribbean occur in Bahamas, according to International Shark Attack File.

In the waters near the Bahamas on Tuesday, a shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship guest. A 58-year-old Pennsylvania lady was involved in the incident. Which happened at a well-liked snorkelling location close to Green Cay in the northern Bahamas. Police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told The Associated Press.

She said, “It’s unfortunate.

According to Skippings, the woman’s family determined it to be a bull shark.

In a statement to the AP, Royal Caribbean International said that the passenger passed away after being admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and that the firm is assisting their loved ones.

They claimed that the passenger had been travelling on Harmony of the Seas, which left Florida on Sunday, and had been taking part in an independent shore excursion in Nassau.

With two documented incidents in 2019, one of them fatal, the Bahamas has seen the most of shark attacks in the Caribbean. A Southern California woman on vacation was attacked by three sharks in that event on Rose Island, which is about a half-mile from where the attack on Tuesday had place.

The first deadly shark attack in that region occurred in the French Caribbean island of St. Martin in December 2020.

According to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File, since 1749, at least 32 shark attacks have been documented in the Bahamas, followed by 13 incidents in Cuba, including one in 2019.

