The police are looking into allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at an Edinburgh private school.

The claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy are the subject of a “live and ongoing investigation” by Police Scotland.

Nicky Campbell, a broadcaster, has previously spoken about being a victim of abuse at the school in the 1970s.

Mr Campbell, 61, disclosed in July that he witnessed and experienced sexual and violent physical abuse at the fee-paying school, which had a “profound effect on my life” and had been “obsessing me” ever since.

Mr Campbell is one of several former students who have leveled allegations against an 83-year-old former Edinburgh Academy teacher.

According to court documents seen by the BBC, the man, who the BBC is not naming for legal reasons, lives in South Africa and has admitted to abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh.

South Africa granted the United Kingdom’s extradition request in 2020, and the teacher filed an appeal, which will be heard in October.

“This is a live and ongoing investigation,” a Police Scotland spokesman said. “We have a dedicated team carrying out inquiries.” While investigating child abuse, especially non-recent offenses, can be complicated and difficult, anyone who reports this type of crime can be assured that we will listen and investigate all reports, regardless of when the offenses occurred or who committed them.”

Kenneth described his time at the school as “hell on earth,” describing frequent, vicious beatings “usually with a sporting implement called a clacken, which is like a large wooden bat.”

