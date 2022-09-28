President, PM discuss overall situation of the country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday and discussed overall situation in the country.

“The overall situation of the country was discussed during the meeting,” the media wing of the President House said in a statement.

The meeting took place after the prime minister witnessed the oath-taking ceremony as President Alvi administered oath of office to Senator Ishaq Dar as federal minister.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar took oath as the federal minister upon his return from London after 5 years.

Ishaq Dar after taking oath held a meeting with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan where President Alvi wished him for taking the slot of Finance Minister once again.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz on his appointment as the prime minister.

The prime minister also extended felicitations to Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz for his appointment as the defence minister of the Kingdom.

He wished the new defence minister every success in ensuring peace and prosperity in Saudi Arabia.