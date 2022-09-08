Quratulain Baloch slams Pakistani men for their double standards

Quratulain Baloch is really concerned about the gender bias that exists in our culture. The Humsafar singer posted about it on her social media.

The singer showed her concern about men staring at her while going to pray and could not stop themselves staring. Taking to her Twitter she wrote, “It’s interesting. Watching men walking towards a mosque to pray but almost majority of them couldn’t evert their eyes from staring at me.”

It’s interesting. Watching men walking towards a mosque to pray but almost majority of them couldn’t evert theirs eyes from staring at me. — Quratulain Balouch (@Quratulainb) September 6, 2022

The nation is not without its fair share of problems affecting women. The identical excuse was constantly given: either the woman wasn’t appropriately attired or her character was poor.

The need for men to lower their gaze, however, has never been emphasized or mandated. It is consistently blamed on women.

However, Quratulain Baloch is a Pakistani-American singer-songwriter. She is also known as QB or the Humsafar Girl, and she rose to fame thanks to her role as Woh Humsafar Tha in the wildly successful Hum TV series Humsafar.