In a recent interview, R Balki discussed his unusual casting choice in the movie Chup: Revenge of the Artist

It also stars Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in pivotal parts.

Balki revealed: “If you see Dulquer’s filmography, the kind of films he has done is outstanding. I have been watching him closely. I think he is one of the most nuanced actors that I have witnessed in Indian cinema. So I thought a role like this needed someone like him. I am glad he liked the script and agreed to do it.”

Same thing with Sunny Deol, “Same thing with Sunny Deol. A character like this required a king of presence which he had. Sunny has never done a role which is more silent but powerful rather than full dialogue-baazi which he usually does. It is also nice to see a person back looking fit, happy and good. This pairing was quite interesting for me. They are almost like two new people coming together”, added director Balki.

The director also discussed the negative impact of criticism on people.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which is written and directed by R Balki, will be released worldwide on September 23rd, according to IndiaToday.