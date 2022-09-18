Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor cracks jokes,  Alia Bhatt can be ‘daunting’ at times

Articles
Ranbir Kapoor talks about Alia Bhatt’s sleeping positions

  • Ranbir Kapoor cracks jokes Alia Bhatt can be intimidating at times: She can be a bit boisterous sometimes and can bully you.
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been together for more than five years.
  • They married in April and became husband and wife.
The couple is now enjoying the success of their previous film, Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, which marks their debut on-screen cooperation. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni also appeared. They met on the set of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, and they are currently expecting their first child together.

In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir discussed how his wife Alia improves his life.  “I respect her a lot I admire her as an actor as the person she is apart from being my wife. She can get uh daunting at times because she’s a bit boisterous and she can bully you. I have got the best manager in the world and that is Alia. If there is anything that I have to get done, I get it done through her because she’s got the best management skills in the world. She just makes it happen and she just makes my life easy.” explained the Barfi star. Brahmastra was the first movie of a planned trilogy, which will be part of the Astraverse cinematic universe. Meanwhile, in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, Ranbir and Alia will reprise their roles as Shiva and Isha. Although no release date for the film has been given, Ayan has stated that the second instalment would be released in December 2025.

Apart than that, Ranbir and Alia are working on a number of projects. The actress will appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. She also possesses Heart Of Stone. In contrast, Ranbir will next appear in Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project starring Shraddha Kapoor.

