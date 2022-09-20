Ranbir Kapoor explains Brahmastra’s massive budget

Brahmastra was one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year 2022.

From day one, the Ayan Mukerji-directed film has broken all box-office records.

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan, recently crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office

It has received a positive response from fans. Prior to the film’s release, certain reports claimed that Brahmastra was made on a Rs 410 crore budget. Later reports claimed that the film’s budget had surpassed Rs 650 crore, sparking debate about the film’s status as a box office hit. However, Ranbir has finally broken his silence on the subject.

Ranbir Kapoor on the budget of Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor responded to these claims of Brahmastra’s budget exceeding Rs 650 crore in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar. He cleared the air about the rumours, and without revealing the exact figures, the actor revealed that the massive budget was for the entire trilogy, not just Part 1. He also stated that Brahmastra does not follow the typical economics of a film because it is a VFX-heavy project that required the makers to invest in building assets that will be used in future projects. “The figures (for this film) that are floating around are incorrect,” Ranbir Kapoor concluded.

Ranbir Kapoor discusses Brahmastra 2 and 3.

Ranbir Kapoor told India Today that the team is eager to release the next two films as soon as possible. “The possibility of exploring the Astraverse is endless. There are multiple films that can be made on the history and universe of every Astra. So our plan as a team is to shoot both part 2 and part 3 together so that we don’t delay the films and they can be out in theatres as per the schedule.”

Ayan Mukerji on the sequel to Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji also stated that they intend to explore the storylines of parts 2 and 3 as soon as possible. He joked that the plan is to shoot both films concurrently, and that the possibilities are truly limitless.

Work of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor is working on a couple of exciting projects. He will next be seen in Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s next, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt stars alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.