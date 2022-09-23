Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor rushes to assist fans who trip and fall: Video

Articles
  • Stars of the movie Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been actively promoting the picture.
  • In order to promote Brahmastra, which came out two weeks ago, the actors and director Ayan Mukerji travelled nonstop.
  • Ayan and Ranbir surprised their fans today on National Cinema Day when they stopped by a theatre showing Brahmastra.
Fans were obviously thrilled to meet Ranbir, and the actor was seen waving to them inside the theatre.

While some of his fans attempted to take pictures of him, other fans engaged Ranbir. A video posted by the paparazzi on social media shows some of the crowd getting out of hand and tripping over the barricades in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the actor. Initially shocked, Ranbir hurried to the spectators and assisted them in standing up. Social media users have responded to the video with comments like, “Public needs to be careful at such events,” and “love Ranbir sir.”

Watch the video down below.

Ranbir Kapoor looked sharp in all-black, while Ayan Mukerji wore a white T-shirt with a checkered shirt layered over it, both of which were worn with cargo pants.

Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures are the producers and financiers of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan made a brief cameo appearance in addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie represents Alia and Ranbir’s first on-screen pairing.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He also has the unnamed Luv Ranjan and Shraddha Kapoor movie.

