Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor says  Brahmastra’s success would have made dad Rishi Kapoor ‘very happy’

Ranbir Kapoor says  Brahmastra’s success would have made dad Rishi Kapoor ‘very happy’

Articles
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor says  Brahmastra’s success would have made dad Rishi Kapoor ‘very happy’

Ranbir Kapoor says Brahmastra’s success would have made dad Rishi Kapoor ‘very happy’

Advertisement
  • Starring with his wife, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra has been a huge box office success.
  • Moreover, the film featured a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.
  • The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is expecting to break the Rs 200 crore mark soon.
Advertisement

The Brahmastra film was premiered in theatres on September 9, 2022, and it had subtitles in five different languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. In its opening weekend, the picture did very well at the box office.

Also Read

Ayan Mukerji speak about the boycott ‘Brahmastra’ trend
Ayan Mukerji speak about the boycott ‘Brahmastra’ trend

Prior to the film's premiere, the director recently addressed the boycott Brahmastra...

And now Ranbir has revealed how the late actor Rishi Kapoor, his father, would have felt about Brahmastra’s success at the box office. The star of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil told India Today that it’s hard to say because Rishi was so harsh on everyone’s work, including Ayan Mukerji’s. “My dad, on the other hand, has always had an eye for the big picture. He treated box office receipts and the movie’s financial success with the utmost seriousness. If the movie went well at the box office, he reasoned, maybe I was incorrect about that. He was well aware of the fact that in the entertainment industry, the public holds all the cards and the box office is the ultimate authority. Upon hearing Brahmastra’s box office numbers, he would have been pleased, though he could have added, “Let’s see how the second-weekend fairs.” “explained Ranbir.

Also Read

).push({});
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story