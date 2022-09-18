Ayan Mukerji speak about the boycott ‘Brahmastra’ trend
Prior to the film's premiere, the director recently addressed the boycott Brahmastra...
The Brahmastra film was premiered in theatres on September 9, 2022, and it had subtitles in five different languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. In its opening weekend, the picture did very well at the box office.
And now Ranbir has revealed how the late actor Rishi Kapoor, his father, would have felt about Brahmastra’s success at the box office. The star of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil told India Today that it’s hard to say because Rishi was so harsh on everyone’s work, including Ayan Mukerji’s. “My dad, on the other hand, has always had an eye for the big picture. He treated box office receipts and the movie’s financial success with the utmost seriousness. If the movie went well at the box office, he reasoned, maybe I was incorrect about that. He was well aware of the fact that in the entertainment industry, the public holds all the cards and the box office is the ultimate authority. Upon hearing Brahmastra’s box office numbers, he would have been pleased, though he could have added, “Let’s see how the second-weekend fairs.” “explained Ranbir.
