Ranveer Singh’s “shirtless photos” for “thirst trap” had Katrina Kaif swooning

  • Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif admitted to sliding in Ranveer Singh’s Instagram account for “thirst straps.”
  • The cast of Phone Bhoot, featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, sat on the coveted couch during the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan season 7.

Responding to the question of the host, “which Instagram account do you follow for thirst trap?”

The Boom actor replied, “Recently, I go to Ranveer Singh’s page.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Ranveer Singh is renowned for his odd behaviour. The actor’s shirtless Instagram photographs are what really get his admirers going.

In the meantime, Katrina Kaif has the co-starring roles in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant and Ishaant in her kitty. On November 4, 2022, the movie will be seen in theatres. The actor’s upcoming film alongside Salman Khan is Tiger 3. On Eid next year, the movie will be released in theatres.

