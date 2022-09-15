Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Report: Ranbir Kapoor “ran” away from the Star Wars auditions

Report: Ranbir Kapoor “ran” away from the Star Wars auditions

Articles
Advertisement
Report: Ranbir Kapoor “ran” away from the Star Wars auditions

Report: Ranbir Kapoor “ran” away from the Star Wars auditions

Advertisement
  • Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra, which is probably India’s first superhero movie.
  • However, the actor once turned down another hugely successful series, Star Wars, due to performance anxiety.
  • The Rockstar actor talked about being offered the role of a second lead in Star Wars in an old interview from 2016.
Advertisement

Ranbir then revealed that he turned down the role.

“I was asked to audition as the second lead in Star Wars a couple of years back. I have a fear of auditioning. “It’s more a fear from not having that much faith in my talent,” the actor added.

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday to work on new project together
Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday to work on new project together

Ranbir and Ananya will be working on a new project together. They...

The Sanju actor defended not accepting the part despite the offer. Instead, he said, “Let’s develop our own Star Wars,” adding that he would collaborate with Ayan Mukerji on the project. Stop chasing after what already exists. That’s wonderful, but I have a chance here, and I believe Ayan is on par with George Lucas or J.J. Abrams. Let’s create our own Star Wars together.

Six years later, Ranbir and Ayan produced Brahmastra, their own superhero movie, which broke 23 box office records during its opening weekend. The movie’s worldwide box office receipts have surpassed INR 200 crore. The movie wants to make it to INR 500 crore club.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story