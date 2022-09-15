Report: Ranbir Kapoor “ran” away from the Star Wars auditions

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra, which is probably India’s first superhero movie.

However, the actor once turned down another hugely successful series, Star Wars, due to performance anxiety.

The Rockstar actor talked about being offered the role of a second lead in Star Wars in an old interview from 2016.

Ranbir then revealed that he turned down the role.

“I was asked to audition as the second lead in Star Wars a couple of years back. I have a fear of auditioning. “It’s more a fear from not having that much faith in my talent,” the actor added.

The Sanju actor defended not accepting the part despite the offer. Instead, he said, “Let’s develop our own Star Wars,” adding that he would collaborate with Ayan Mukerji on the project. Stop chasing after what already exists. That’s wonderful, but I have a chance here, and I believe Ayan is on par with George Lucas or J.J. Abrams. Let’s create our own Star Wars together.

Six years later, Ranbir and Ayan produced Brahmastra, their own superhero movie, which broke 23 box office records during its opening weekend. The movie’s worldwide box office receipts have surpassed INR 200 crore. The movie wants to make it to INR 500 crore club.