Report: SS Rajamouli disputes the success of “RRR.”

According to BollywoodLife, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is still in shock that Ram Charan

Jr NTR’s RRR became an instant mega-blockbuster.

The director stated as a keynote speaker at the Toronto International Film Festival, “Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even have an inclination for that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few.

Advertisement

Also Read SS Rajamouli praises Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji ensured love will triumph Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is a highly-anticipated film. Amitabh Bachchan,...

“Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousands and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest,” the filmmaker added.

Previously, the Bahubali director expressed surprise at the film’s reception in the West, saying, “Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised,” He continued.

Also Read Russo Brothers want to produce SS Rajamouli film Russo Brothers want to produce a movie with SS Rajamouli. The Baahubali...

RRR is a fictional film set in 1920s India under British rule. The film also featured a star cast that included Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film grossed INR 1200 crore worldwide.

Many western filmmakers, including the Russo Brothers, Scott Derrickson, and Joe Dante, praised the film. The film is expected to be presented at the Oscars in India.

Advertisement