Russia hits dam in Ukraine, Houses flooded after missiles hit

Russian missiles struck a reservoir dam near the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

Ukraine claimed the strike was retaliation for its recent counter-offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born in the city, called Russia a “terrorist state”, after the attack.

Advertisement

Russian missiles struck a reservoir dam near the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, According to officials.

Residents in some areas were told to evacuate, according to city manager Oleksandr Vilkul, but he added that the situation was under control.

Ukraine claimed the strike was retaliation for its recent counter-attack.

After the attack on the Karachunivske reservoir, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born in the city, called Russia a “terrorist state.”

Advertisement “You are weaklings who fight civilians,” Mr Zelensky said in his late night address on Wednesday. “Scoundrels who, having escaped from the battlefield, are trying to do harm from somewhere far away.”

This was an obvious reference to Ukraine’s recent military victories in a quick counter-offensive in the country’s north-eastern Kharkiv region. Ukraine’s army has reclaimed large swaths of occupied territory, forcing Russian troops to retreat. Advertisement Mr Zelensky stated in his speech that the reservoir had “absolutely no military value.” Mr Vilkul stated that two blasts were carried out overnight to increase the flow of water from the dam to the Inhulets river. The attack disrupted water supplies in the city, which had a pre-war population of over 600,000 people. According to officials, water broke through the dam and overflowed the river’s banks, flooding some homes. Mr Vilkul stated on Thursday morning that water levels in the Inhulets River had “significantly dropped.” He claimed there had been no casualties. Advertisement Moscow has not responded publicly to the reported missile strikes. Russia’s military previously admitted hitting energy-generating targets last weekend, resulting in widespread blackouts affecting millions of people in eastern Ukraine. Mr Zelensky paid a visit to the recently recaptured city of Izyum, a key logistics hub in the Kharkiv region, on Wednesday. Advertisement He thanked the troops who participated in the counter-offensive and promised that the Ukrainian flag would be restored to every city and village in the country. The speed with which Ukraine advanced appears to have caught Russian forces off guard, with reports of some Moscow forces abandoning their uniforms in order to blend in with civilians. Russia has acknowledged that its forces have left some towns in the Kharkiv region, but has refused to call it a retreat, instead claiming that its forces are regrouping. This claim was widely mocked in the West, as well as in Russia. Advertisement Also Read Russia secretly spent $300 million influencing in foreign politics Moscow has covertly funded political parties, officials and politicians in at least...