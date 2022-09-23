Advertisement
Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, “can hardly wait” for Vikram Vedha

Articles
  • Since Hrithik Roshan announced his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, all eyes have been on him.
  • Saif Ali Khan plays a crucial part in this movie as well.
  • Fans can’t wait for the movie and to see these two stars in a different role on the big screen after seeing the trailer, which was just released.
Apart from his fans, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, who frequently promotes Vikram Vedha on social media, is the one person who can’t wait to see him in this role.

Even today, Saba Azad shared a teaser for Vikram Vedha on her Instagram stories, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Fans will not be able to wait to see the movie, as it is a dialogue promo. Saba commented, “Can’t hardly wait,” after sharing this. This is not the first time Saba has showered her presumed boyfriend with affection. Her posts reflect her enthusiasm for the movie.

On the work front, interesting projects are currently in the works for Hrithik and Saba. Along with the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, Gayatri and Pushkar, Hrithik Roshan also stars in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which stars Deepika Padukone. likewise Anil Kapoor. As he works diligently to prepare for the movie, the actor continues to post his pictures.

Saba Azad will appear in the films Minimum and Rocket Boys 2.

