Hrithik Roshan praises Mahira Khan in ‘Maula Jatt Poster’
Apart from his fans, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, who frequently promotes Vikram Vedha on social media, is the one person who can’t wait to see him in this role.
Even today, Saba Azad shared a teaser for Vikram Vedha on her Instagram stories, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Fans will not be able to wait to see the movie, as it is a dialogue promo. Saba commented, “Can’t hardly wait,” after sharing this. This is not the first time Saba has showered her presumed boyfriend with affection. Her posts reflect her enthusiasm for the movie.
On the work front, interesting projects are currently in the works for Hrithik and Saba. Along with the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, Gayatri and Pushkar, Hrithik Roshan also stars in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which stars Deepika Padukone. likewise Anil Kapoor. As he works diligently to prepare for the movie, the actor continues to post his pictures.
Saba Azad will appear in the films Minimum and Rocket Boys 2.
