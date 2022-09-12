Salman Khan teases a major twist in the Bigg Boss 16 promo

The first promo for Bigg Boss has been out, and it promises to shock viewers with a terrifying new twist.

Salman Khan says, “iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge,” in the Bigg Boss 16 promo.

One of the most eagerly anticipated programmes in the future months is Bigg Boss 16.

The Salman Khan-hosted programme goes above and beyond every season to provide entertainment like never before. The much anticipated season 16 trailer has finally been published by the show’s creators.

There are rumours that the Bigg Boss house will have an aquatic theme this time. According to rumours, the cast of the programme will include Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Faissal Khan, the brother of Aamir Khan, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani, and Farmani Naaz.

In the meantime, Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal has made several Bollywood appearances. Khan shared a video on his Instagram account in which he made an intriguing confession, but Faissal just received offers for two shows on Indian TV. According to Faissal, he was granted the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 16. At the same time, he also got a call with a TV show offer. Bigg Boss 16 was denied by Faisal Khan, who provided little information on another television programme.

Nusrat Jahan, a controversial politician and actress from West Bengal, has apparently also received an offer for the programme. She keeps quiet about the situation. They weren’t the only ones offered the programme; Charu and Rajeev were also considered, even though they were on the point of divorcing each other. The pair has reconciled, though, and is now concentrating on their family life.

Tejasswi Prakash took first place in the previous season of Bigg Boss, with Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra coming in second and third, respectively.