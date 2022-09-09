Advertisement
Shagufta Ejaz reveals that she never wanted a son after four daughter

Shagufta Ejaz

Shagufta Ejaz is a seasoned professional who consistently dazzles with her attitude, gorgeous fashion sense, and powerful performances. Recently, Shagufta Ejaz captivated our hearts in Chaudhry and Sons, while Mushkil has just finished filming. Despite the fact that both of the personalities were diametrically opposed, Shagufta performed them credit and allowed us to admire her talent.

She is also highly focused on her family and is never afraid to share them with her followers. We frequently see Shagufta Ejaz uploading images of her four girls on social media and appearing in their videos. She has two married daughters, and we frequently see her sons-in-law with her as well. Listed below are some lovely images of her family:

The birth of a daughter is constantly stigmatized in our society, and producing a son is typically seen as crucial for a lady to escape social insults. Shagufta expressed her deep gratitude to Allah for her blessings. She never even prayed for a male despite the fact that her daughters are capable and excellent.

