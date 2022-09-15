PTI leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shahbaz Gill has been released from Adiala Jail.

Bol News TV reported that a large number of PTI leaders and workers came to the jail to receive Gill. They raised slogans in favour of the party leadership.

Shehbaz Gill will go to Bani Gala and meet Party Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case. The court directed Gill to submit Rs500,000 as surety against his bail.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah heard the sedition case of the PTI leader on Thursday.

Advertisement

At the outset of the hearing, the court remarked, “No one should be deprived of the right to be released on bail until there is no solid evidence against them. There wouldn’t be any remedy if the same person turns out to be innocent later.”

It added that an investigation must go on but with strong evidence brought to the fore.

During the hearing, IHC CJ Minallah remarked that the armed forces of Pakistan are not “weak that they would get affected” by irresponsible remarks made by someone.

He, however, made it clear that “Gill’s irresponsible, inappropriate and derogatory remarks cannot be justified in any case.”

Also Read PTI leader challenges FIA notice about funding case in SHC After the FIA ​​summoned PTI Karachi Division Finance Secretary Muhammad Javed for...

Meanwhile, Gill’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar reiterated that the case against Gill is based on ill intentions and political victimisation.

Advertisement

He claimed that Gill didn’t address the armed forces in his remark but it was targeted toward the PML-N.

The lawyer maintained before the court that Gill’s statements were extracted maliciously, adding that Shahbaz named the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 9 times in his speech and he didn’t take the name of the establishment. “It is not just a speech,” remarked CJ.

Shahbaz’s counsel argued that the names of the PML-N leadership were removed from the speech and the PTI leader didn’t involve the army in his statements.

“Gill’s statement didn’t create as much chaos as the plaintiff’s case did and his entire speech was about Strategic Media Cell,” Salman Safdar added.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the conversation showed how far hatred has its roots.

Salman Safdar also argued that no one from the armed forces filed the case and no one else has the authority to file a case on behalf of the forces. “Armed forces are not the complainants in this case,” he added.

Advertisement

Chief Justice Athar Minallah then questioned the prosecutor in the sedition case and asked him whether anyone from the armed forces made a complaint in this regard.

He also asked whether the armed forces are being affected by any such statement.

To which the prosecutor replied that the speech of Shahbaz Gill was shown on a news channel and the PTI leader incited in his speech which is sufficient to prove the charges of sedition.

He also said that Shahbaz Gill’s statement was also not contradicted by him.

The court after hearing the arguments from both sides granted bail to the PTI leader who was arrested at Bani Gala last month.