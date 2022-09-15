Shahid Kapoor gives his personal opinion about 2019 Hit Kabir Singh

He thinks it wasn’t supposed to be a family movie but became one

Recently, Shahid Kapoor explained how Kabir Singh became a family film despite being a “aggressive and edgy” film.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the 41-year-old added, “It was technically an adult movie, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable,”

The Vivah actor continued, “Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive.”

Despite being a big hit at the box office, the film received a lot of bad press because of its toxic masculinity and misogyny. When Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) was struck in the face by Kabir, it was this scene that became viral online.

On the professional front, Shahid will make his online debut with the web series Farzi for Amazon Prime Video. In Ali Abbas Zafar’s future film, he will also appear.