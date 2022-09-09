Shehroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal new born daughter meets her khalas and phuppos

In May 2022, the well-known Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal wed Shehroz Sabzwari.

Their wedding was entirely a private affair, and they only revealed it later on Instagram.

Later, the news of Sadaf’s pregnancy gained widespread attention, and the couple welcomed their first child.

It is well known that Syra Yousaf was Shehroz’s first wife before he married Nooreh Shehroz several years later and after they had one daughter. A sudden rumour about their divorce emerged.

At the time, it was also reported that Sadaf Kanwal was the cause of their divorce. Syra Yousaf remains silent in this case, but Shehroz expressed his opinion in a video posted to his Instagram account, in which he said that Sadaf is similar to his sister and made other statements. But after some time, he came clean about their marriage, and now everyone can see from their Instagram that they are a happily married couple.

Many Pakistani artists and actresses, including Yashma Gill, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Mehreen Syed, Khoji, and Aneela Murtaza, are visiting to view the baby girl and expressing their interest in being her khala, phuppo, mamoo, or chachu.

Shehroz Momal Sheikh and Shehzad Sheikh’s cousins can also be seen together with their families. In order to meet newborn Zehra, Saleem Sheikh, who is also his cousin, travelled specifically with his family. Sadaf Kanwal used the hashtags phuppo or khala while uploading photos to Instagram.

