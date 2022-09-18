Shruti Haasan and visual artist Santanu Hazarika are frequently spotted including one other in their social media posts, as evidenced by the Salaar actress’ Instagram picture.

She took to her handle and posted a series of images from the animated film

The Tale of Princess Kaguya, which her beau had recommended to her.

She expressed her appreciation for the film on the photo-sharing app, writing, “Lifetimes come and go in cycles… This will all be a dream one day… Thank you for introducing me to this most wonderful film, which transformed something within of me.”

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan just released her new song ‘She is a Hero’ after a two-year hiatus. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed the motivation behind her current single, “From being a woman myself and thinking it vital to remember our past, present, and future as women, and the strength we truly possess.” The song is a mash-up of stories. I’m incredibly excited to have worked on this with such excellent musicians. MC Altaf adds a lovely admiration for ladies and his views from a man’s standpoint.”

Shruti Haasan has three exciting film projects in the works, in addition to her music career. Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, will feature her as the leading heroine. The actress will appear alongside Prabhas in the action thriller.

In addition, the diva has Chiru154 alongside Chiranjeevi in her stable. This is the first time she has been cast with the Megastar in the project directed by Bobby.

Shruti Haasan will reprise her role as the female lead in NBK107, which will star Nandamuri Balakrishna as the protagonist.