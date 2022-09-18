Sivakarthikeyan is under fire for declaring, ‘All Koreans look same.’

Sivakarthikeyan appears to be in difficulty.

On social media, netizens are criticising the Don star for his recent statement at a school event.

When speaking to the children, he was quoted as remarking that all Koreans look alike.

He went on to say that distinguishing between a guy and a woman is difficult. His remark elicited some strong responses from the Twitterati. The speech tape is now being distributed on the internet, eliciting unfavourable comments.

One Twitter user who shared the event’s video noted, “Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language says all Koreans look alike, and their women look like men. All these in an event at a school, in front of kids! Our celebrities badly need to attend special sensitization workshops!”.

Meanwhile, another troll penned on the micro-blogging site, “What is this racist nonsense @Siva_Kartikeyan? All Koreans look the same? Mocking the language, mocking gender identities. Kollywood seems to adore the passing of ignorance and all forms of bigotry as comedy. Punching down is. never. funny.”

Following that, Sivakarthikeyan will appear in KV Anudeep’s upcoming multilingual drama, Prince. This year’s Diwali will see the premiere of this much-anticipated project. Maria Ryaboshapka has been cast as the film’s leading heroine, with the story taking place in Pondicherry, India, and London, England.

In addition, he has an untitled Tamil feature SK21 in the works. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy, and it is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raj Films in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India. Sai Pallavi, who played Shyam Singha Roy in the film, will also be in the main cast.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has launched his multilingual film Maaveeran. S Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar will make her acting debut as the female lead in the film, which will be directed by Madonne Ashwin.