Sony Pictures announced the new Karate Kid film slated to open in theatres on June 7, 2024, exploiting the success of Cobra Kai, as per Variety.

The next instalment in the franchise will debut more than ten years after the 2010 Jaden Smith-starring revival.

The new movie will be marketed as “the return to the classic Karate Kid franchise,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The martial arts movie is just being started, thus neither the cast nor the director have been revealed.

The Karate Kid (1984), The Karate Kid Part II (1986), The Karate Kid Part III (1989), The Next Karate Kid (1994), and the rebooted The Karate Kid precede this movie as the sixth instalment in the Karate Kid series (2010).

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, among other original performers, return in the Netflix sequel series Cobra Kai, which is riding the success of the Karate Kid franchise.

