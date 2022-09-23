Advertisement
Tabu admits to purchasing an expensive age-reversal cream and calls it a mistake

Articles
Tabu admits to purchasing an expensive age-reversal cream and calls it a mistake

  • One of the most popular and adaptable actresses in our Bollywood industry is Tabu.
  • Over the course of her three-decade career, she has never let her fame get to her.
  • Both back then and now, fans adored seeing her on screen
. The actress is currently filming for the Ajay Devgn movie Bholaa, and we bet fans can’t wait to see her back in action. Fans are astonished by the way she looks even at 50, which is one aspect of her that makes them so. Recently, Tabu discussed her efforts to delay ageing in an interview with Film Companion.

She laughed as she recalled the incident and said she doesn’t have a set routine. She claimed to be conscious of her image and work to protect it. Speaking of a humorous incident, Tabu revealed that her makeup artist Mithali frequently compliments her skin and inquires as to whether she uses any homemade remedies. Tabu continued,  “some days, I’ll tell her that I put coffee here, and some plant there, and she’ll say, ‘You can’t do that, you have to use this cream’, and she’ll suggest some Rs 50,000 cream. Ek baar khareed liya, bas. Aage nahi khareedungi (I bought it once, but never again).”

Ajay Devgn, with whom Tabu recently wrapped up filming for his directorial debut Bholaa, was also mentioned by the actress, who is currently enjoying the success of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This movie is their ninth endeavour together. Devgn is a “completely different human being” when he assumes the director’s chair, according to Tabu in a recent interview. He changes into a “super serious” man when he arrives on a movie set as a director from a friendly, laid-back person.

When asked about how Ajay Devgn changed from a humorous co-star on the Drishyam 2 sets to a sombre person who “never smiles” on the Bholaa sets, Tabu recalled that “He was all over the place, making jokes and taking everything easy on the set of Drishyam 2. The following day, when I enter the Bholaa set, I see an Ajay Devgn who looks like he is made of stone. No grin. No hilarity. Nothing. He is very grave. Was he the same person who was acting with me the other day, I wondered at times.

It should be noted that Bholaa is Ajay’s fourth film as a director; his most well-liked film to date is Runway 34. The planned release date is March 2023. The successful Tamil film Kaithi has an official Hindi remake in Bholaa.

