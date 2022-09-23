Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently due...
The teaser begins with the two discussing the social expectations of beauty while seated side by side on a bench.
View the teaser here:
In addition, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra have significant parts to play in Double XL.
When it comes to her professional life, Huma Qureshi was most recently seen in the movie Bell Bottom, which she co-starred in alongside Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.
She will soon appear in both the English film Monica O My Darling and the Tamil movie Valimai.
On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha’s next role will be in the movie Kakuda. According to reports, the next project on her schedule is an untitled web series that will be produced with support from Reema Kagti.
