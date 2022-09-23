Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming film ‘Double XL’ trailer is out now

Finally available is the teaser for the upcoming movie Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

“From fries to fun.. all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes,” wrote Sonakshi when she shared the teaser.

On October 14, 2022, a tale of friendship and dreams full of masti will be shown in a theatre near you.

The teaser begins with the two discussing the social expectations of beauty while seated side by side on a bench.

View the teaser here:

In addition, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra have significant parts to play in Double XL.

When it comes to her professional life, Huma Qureshi was most recently seen in the movie Bell Bottom, which she co-starred in alongside Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.

She will soon appear in both the English film Monica O My Darling and the Tamil movie Valimai.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha’s next role will be in the movie Kakuda. According to reports, the next project on her schedule is an untitled web series that will be produced with support from Reema Kagti.