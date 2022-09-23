Advertisement
Teaser for "Double XL" with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi is now available

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming film ‘Double XL’ trailer is out now

  • Finally available is the teaser for the upcoming movie Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.
  • “From fries to fun.. all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes,” wrote Sonakshi when she shared the teaser.
  • On October 14, 2022, a tale of friendship and dreams full of masti will be shown in a theatre near you.
The teaser begins with the two discussing the social expectations of beauty while seated side by side on a bench.

View the teaser here:

In addition, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra have significant parts to play in Double XL.

When it comes to her professional life, Huma Qureshi was most recently seen in the movie Bell Bottom, which she co-starred in alongside Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.

Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently due...

She will soon appear in both the English film Monica O My Darling and the Tamil movie Valimai.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha’s next role will be in the movie Kakuda. According to reports, the next project on her schedule is an untitled web series that will be produced with support from Reema Kagti.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
