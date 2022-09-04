‘The dew could be a factor’ says Babar after winning the toss

Pakistan and India meet again in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage today.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam opts to bowl first after winning the toss.

Advertisement The Men in Green are out to avenge their first-round loss to the Men in Blue.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first as the arch rivals meet again in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage today.

The Men in Green are out to avenge their first-round loss to the Men in Blue.

After winning the toss Pakistan captain Babar Azam shared his side of the strategy of playing he said “We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor, that’s the reason we’re bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively – one change for us with (Muhammad) Hasnain coming in”

Meanwhile, India teams Captain Rohit Sharma defended said “We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you’ve to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can’t control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he’s back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI – Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi.”