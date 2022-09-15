Advertisement
date 2022-09-15
The movie “Maarrich,” starring Tusshar Kapoor and Nasiruddin Shah, will debut on December 9th

Articles
  • On December 9, the movie Maarrich, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah, will be released worldwide.
  • Earlier today, Kapoor announced the news via his Instagram handle.
  • He wrote: “Caution, you are about to get tangled in the world of #Maarrich. Catch the evil! Trailer coming soon! In cinemas on 9th December 2022.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

The Golmaal star will take on the role of a police officer. The actor, who is quite enthusiastic about this new project, states: “This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. Maarrich is my second film is my second film after Laxmii as a producer.”

He continued, “I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time.”

Tusshar in a statement also said: “The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it’s very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier, I hope the audience like this new shade of mine”, reports IndiaToday.

The movie’s announcement came in January of last year. Maarrich, directed by Dhruv Lather, will be made under the tutelage of Tusshar Entertainment House.

