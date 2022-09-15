Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

Advertisement

The Golmaal star will take on the role of a police officer. The actor, who is quite enthusiastic about this new project, states: “This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. Maarrich is my second film is my second film after Laxmii as a producer.”

He continued, “I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time.”

Also Read Netizens call out Amna Ilyas after she shared picture in a bikini Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...

Tusshar in a statement also said: “The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it’s very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier, I hope the audience like this new shade of mine”, reports IndiaToday.

The movie’s announcement came in January of last year. Maarrich, directed by Dhruv Lather, will be made under the tutelage of Tusshar Entertainment House.