The release date for “Doctor G” by Ayushmann Khurrana is announced

The release date of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Doctor G has been revealed; it is set for October 14, 2022.

Through his Instagram account, the actor himself broke the news.

He uploaded a picture of the movie’s official poster and wrote: “ZindagGi hai inki full of Googly.

Advertisement

Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye Doctor G. Get ready for your appointments. #DoctorG will attend to you in theaters from 14th October 2022.”

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana drops announcement video of ‘Dream Girl 2’ Following the huge success of "Dream Girl," Ayushmann Khurrana is prepared to...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Advertisement

Khurrana announced on social media in July of last year that he had begun filming his upcoming movie, Doctor G. He stated: “Doctor G Taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Advertisement

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday is celebrated by Tahira Kashyap with a loving note Ayushman Khurrana's birthday is celebrated with a cute gesture Tahira Kashyap, Ayushman's...

Junglee Pictures, a reputable production company, has given their support to this film, which is a comedy-drama. In addition to that, Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah play significant roles in it.

According to NDTV, Ayushmann Khurrana was most recently seen in the movie “Anek,” which was directed by Anubhav Sinha. In addition to Ananya Panday, he also has Dream Girl 2 scheduled for the next step.