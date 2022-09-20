Ayushmann Khurrana drops announcement video of ‘Dream Girl 2’
Following the huge success of "Dream Girl," Ayushmann Khurrana is prepared to...
Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye Doctor G. Get ready for your appointments. #DoctorG will attend to you in theaters from 14th October 2022.”
Khurrana announced on social media in July of last year that he had begun filming his upcoming movie, Doctor G. He stated: “Doctor G Taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting.”
Junglee Pictures, a reputable production company, has given their support to this film, which is a comedy-drama. In addition to that, Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah play significant roles in it.
According to NDTV, Ayushmann Khurrana was most recently seen in the movie “Anek,” which was directed by Anubhav Sinha. In addition to Ananya Panday, he also has Dream Girl 2 scheduled for the next step.
