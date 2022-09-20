Twinkle Khanna returns to university to pursue a Master’s degree

Twinkle Khanna is literally jumping for joy as she prepares to return to her student life.

The well-known author, columnist, and former actress has enrolled in a university to pursue a Master’s degree in Life and Creative Writing

She is very excited about this new chapter in her life

Advertisement

The actress took to social media to announce the news and share details about her new adventure. She mentioned in her caption that it took her two years to figure out the logistics, but she is overjoyed now that it’s all done!

Also Read Twinkle Khanna wishes son Aarav on his birthday Aarav, the son of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, turned 20 on...

Twinkle Khanna posted a video on Instagram of herself jumping for joy. Twinkle wrote in her caption,“There is a jump and a skip in my step as I start on a new journey. It took almost two years to plan all the logistics but I am finally going back to university to do my Masters In Life and Creative writing.”

She went on to say that returning to student life will be surreal. “It will be surreal, this coming week, being a student again, scribbling down notes and sitting in classrooms. There are limited ways to grow at this age and though horizontally seems to be the easiest, I am doing my best to find different directions:) Tell me about the new skills you have learnt recently. #LifeLongLearner #LiveLoveLearn #mrsfunnybones #BackToClass.”

Check out the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna’s post quickly became inundated with congratulatory messages from her fans, well-wishers, and loved ones. “Wishing you all the very best keep rocking,” while Homi Adajania commented, “Awesome @twinklerkhanna … jump and skip away!”

Also Read Twinkle Khanna drops a cool picture with birthday boy Akshay Today is Akshay Kumar's birthday, and to mark the occasion, his wife...

Advertisement

Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna’s first nonfiction book, was published in 2015. The book eventually became a best-seller. Twinkle narrated Muruganantham’s life journey in one of the stories in her second book, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was later made into the film Pad Man, starring Twinkle’s husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.