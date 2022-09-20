Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Twinkle Khanna returns to university to pursue a Master’s degree

Twinkle Khanna returns to university to pursue a Master’s degree

Articles
Advertisement
Twinkle Khanna returns to university to pursue a Master’s degree

Twinkle Khanna says she eats all chocolates she brings for children

Advertisement
  • Twinkle Khanna is literally jumping for joy as she prepares to return to her student life.
  • The well-known author, columnist, and former actress has enrolled in a university to pursue a Master’s degree in Life and Creative Writing
  • She is very excited about this new chapter in her life
Advertisement

The actress took to social media to announce the news and share details about her new adventure. She mentioned in her caption that it took her two years to figure out the logistics, but she is overjoyed now that it’s all done!

Also Read

Twinkle Khanna wishes son Aarav on his birthday
Twinkle Khanna wishes son Aarav on his birthday

Aarav, the son of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, turned 20 on...

Twinkle Khanna posted a video on Instagram of herself jumping for joy. Twinkle wrote in her caption,“There is a jump and a skip in my step as I start on a new journey. It took almost two years to plan all the logistics but I am finally going back to university to do my Masters In Life and Creative writing.”

She went on to say that returning to student life will be surreal. “It will be surreal, this coming week, being a student again, scribbling down notes and sitting in classrooms. There are limited ways to grow at this age and though horizontally seems to be the easiest, I am doing my best to find different directions:) Tell me about the new skills you have learnt recently. #LifeLongLearner #LiveLoveLearn #mrsfunnybones #BackToClass.”

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna’s post quickly became inundated with congratulatory messages from her fans, well-wishers, and loved ones. “Wishing you all the very best keep rocking,” while Homi Adajania commented, “Awesome @twinklerkhanna … jump and skip away!”

Also Read

Twinkle Khanna drops a cool picture with birthday boy Akshay
Twinkle Khanna drops a cool picture with birthday boy Akshay

Today is Akshay Kumar's birthday, and to mark the occasion, his wife...

Advertisement

Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna’s first nonfiction book, was published in 2015. The book eventually became a best-seller. Twinkle narrated Muruganantham’s life journey in one of the stories in her second book, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was later made into the film Pad Man, starring Twinkle’s husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story